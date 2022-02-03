A Gynecologist in Indiana Reports That One of His Patients Has 14 Ovaries

MUNCIE, Indiana – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper has just noted that a resident of Muncie, Indiana has been found to have 14 ovaries.

Gynecologist Dr. Simon S. Sezsenwax, a native of Helsinki, Finland, has informed the American Society of Gynecologists (ASG) that one of his patients has 14 ovaries, 11 of which are fully operational.

The doctor refused to give out her name due to the doctor/patient confidentiality clause. But he did say that the patient is seriously thinking about having surgery to remove 9 of the ovaries, which will then be put up on eBay.

But the Daily Wind contacted information guru Andy Cohen, who commented that the woman’s name is Brandelina F. Footfield, 42, of Ink Spot, Indiana.