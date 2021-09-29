The Female Wonder Pill (Ova-Yeppers) Successfully Grows Ovaries in Women in 49 of the 50 States

PHILADELPHIA – (Satire News) – Alpha Beta’s Mimosa Sabrosa, has confirmed that the Phiderna Pharmaceuticals amazing ovaries-growing pill, sold under the name brand, Ova-Yeppers, has had fantastic results!

Phiderna revealed that the revolutionary pill has been successful in 49 of the 50 states. They pointed out that for some weird reason not a single woman, who took Ova Yeppers in the evangelical, fly-over, blue state of Iowa managed to grow ovaries.

Miss Sabrosa, whose last name means tasty, remarked that she has a cousin in Tennessee, Sally Sabrosa, who lost both ovaries in a barbecuing incident 14 years ago, and she tried the Ova-Yeppers.

She revealed that within 2 months, X-rays showed that she now has ovaries where before she didn’t.

And Sally, who has taken a break from being a pole dancer, went on to say that she’s just learned that her and her Chinese checker husband Wang Wang Fuk, who's a cashier at Walmart, are expecting triplets in May.

Meanwhile, Phiderna is recalling all of their Ova Yeppers from Norway, because Norwegian women, who consume lots and lots of sardines, were having an unpleasant sexually-related reaction, which causes their labia majora to enlarge to the size of a cantaloupe. ■