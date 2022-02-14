Chicken Noodle Chickens in Short Supply

Don't blame Panera for the high cost ($15.50) for a large bowl of chicken soup.

"Its not Panera's fault," said Ollie McDonald, the country's largest Noodle Chicken farmer," Most folks have never even heard about a noodle chicken. They come out of eggs like regular chickens, but they look more like Gumby than regular chickens," Just then several little lith Gumbos run clucking across the yard.

Their heads are more like a chicken's, with very slim little green, orange and white bodies covered with fine feathers.

Says farmer Ollie McDonald, "When we process them we simply drop them into a noodle cutter", said the farmer. Now of course we use their eggs for egg noodles, so when they aren't allowed to hatch into chicken noodle chickens we make egg noodles from them."

Other supply chains have impacted this specialty industry. Ollie says,"Soup spoon! There has been a huge shortage of soup spoons! Most people don't realize it is nearly impossible to get the full flavor of chicken soup without them!"

The Spoof will continue to monitor this story and bring you any developments!