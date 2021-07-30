17 Olympic Bronze Medals Found in a Tokyo Pawn Shop

TOKYO – (Sports Satire) – Tokyo police were tipped off that a pawn shop in downtown Tokyo had 17 Summer Olympic bronze medals in their possession.

Yoshiku Nanashaki, owner of The Saki & Sushi Pawn Shop, refused to tell the police who had brought in the bronze medals.

When pressed and threatened with arrest, he said that it was a Scandinavian-looking woman who had blonde hair and blue eyes.

When asked if he could be a little more specific, since 78% of all Scandinavians have blonde hair and blue eyes, Mr. Nanashaki said, “She had great big tits!”

Meanwhile the Summer Olympic Federation has made it clear that the pawning of Olympic medals (even bronze ones) is expressly forbidden, and the person who pawned the medals could face up to 13 years in prison, plus he or she will forfeit their voting rights, and any credit cards that they may own.