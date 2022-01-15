Sen. Joe “Pussy Boy” Manchin Says Since He’s Turned Into a Traitor Bastard, He’s Received Over 3 Million Threats

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) – Sen. Manchin recently spoke with Anderson Cooper of CNN, and he told him that he has no idea why so many people hate him.

Cooper, who is not noted for mincing words replied, “Ahhhh, well my guess is probably because you’re nothing more than a scum-sucking, low-life, spineless, traitor, piece of chimp shit.”

Anderson then added that he is also a motherfucking douche bag, who needs to move to Guatemala, and spend the rest of his life sucking on expired bananas.

Manchin cringed and asked “Dammit, Coopy, why don’t you tell me how you really feel.”

“Okay,” Cooper replied, and he stated that he (Manchin) is about as well-liked by the American people as a case of first-degree diarrhea.”

And with that Sen. “Cunt Face" Manchin took off his microphone, stood up, and ran out the studio door, whimpering like the dip shit, GOP ass-kissing traitor pansy that he is.