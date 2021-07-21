Panama Issues a Harsh Warning To The USA

PANAMA CITY, Panama – (Satire News) - The little bitty Central American country of Panama, famous for hats, IUD's, and a big old canal, has warned the United States about their incessant fly-overs.

Panamanian President Laurentino "Cookie" Cortizo has told President Biden, that the next US F-15EX Fighter Jet that flies over their country will most probably get shot down mucho pronto.

Reports coming out of the White House are that the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden was positively livid at Cortizo’s nerve, gall, and balls.

She spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked him to let the people of Panama know that she suggests they sell their homes, apartments, and businesses and move north to Costa Rica, because it looks like her husband may end up turning Panama into one great big, gigantic Walmart parking lot.

When the president was asked what he thought about his wife’s remark, he smiled, and said “What she said, guys...EXACTLY what she said.”