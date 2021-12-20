Sen. Joe “The Pussy” Manchin Receives 2021’s “Spineless, Low-Life Asshole of The Year” Award

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 20 December 2021

image for Sen. Joe “The Pussy” Manchin Receives 2021’s “Spineless, Low-Life Asshole of The Year” Award
VP Harris recently asked Joe Manchin's wife, "How the fuck does your damn traitor of a husband sleep at night?"

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper has just named West Virgina suckass senator, Joe Manchin as their “Spineless, Low-Life Asshole of The Year.”

Each year the Daily Wind bestows this award on the nation’s most pathetic, pitiful, piece-of-landfill garbage in the country.

Past winners have included such deserving scumbags as Donald “Nazi Boy” Trump, “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, Tucker “Creepy Face” Carlson, Marjorie “The Evil Bitch” Taylor Greene, Rudy “The Swamp Creature” Giuliani, and Greg “The Sugar Plum Fairy” Gutfeld.

This year the newspaper’s publisher, editor, and every member of it’s 73-member writing staff were unanimous in their selection of the man that Nancy Pelosi says has about as much sense as a pile of Hippo shit,

A spokesperson for Manchin said that Joe is just misunderstood and he wants everyone to know that contrary to what VP Harris says, he does not eat piranha sandwiches for breakfast.

