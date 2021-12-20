Sen. Joe “The Pussy” Manchin Receives 2021’s “Spineless, Low-Life Asshole of The Year” Award

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Chicago Daily Wind newspaper has just named West Virgina suckass senator, Joe Manchin as their “Spineless, Low-Life Asshole of The Year.”

Each year the Daily Wind bestows this award on the nation’s most pathetic, pitiful, piece-of-landfill garbage in the country.

Past winners have included such deserving scumbags as Donald “Nazi Boy” Trump, “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, Tucker “Creepy Face” Carlson, Marjorie “The Evil Bitch” Taylor Greene, Rudy “The Swamp Creature” Giuliani, and Greg “The Sugar Plum Fairy” Gutfeld.

This year the newspaper’s publisher, editor, and every member of it’s 73-member writing staff were unanimous in their selection of the man that Nancy Pelosi says has about as much sense as a pile of Hippo shit,

A spokesperson for Manchin said that Joe is just misunderstood and he wants everyone to know that contrary to what VP Harris says, he does not eat piranha sandwiches for breakfast.