Most Democrats Say That Dem Senator Joe “Shit-for-Brains” Manchin Is Just A Bottom-Feeding, Scum-Sucking Traitor!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 16 December 2021

image for Most Democrats Say That Dem Senator Joe “Shit-for-Brains” Manchin Is Just A Bottom-Feeding, Scum-Sucking Traitor!
Manchin is so evil, his sister says he has a pet piranha named Joey.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The Quinnipinni Polling Agency has just released its monthly political poll, and to no one's surprise, Manchin the Mothereffer is at the top of it’s list.

Joe Manchin, whose last names means “Asshole who was born an asshole and will always be an asshole” relishes being contrary-as-shit!

Nancy Pelosi has said that next to Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Greg Gutfeld, Manchin the Mucksucker is the most hated shithead in the nation.

She noted that when Manchin was a little boy, his mother would dress him up in her size 18 panties, and send him off to school.

Manchin hated going to school because the kids (and even his teacher and the janitor) would call him "sissypants."

SIDENOTE: Reports being put out by iRumors are that Bezos-Musk, Inc., will donate $25 million to the campaign of anyone who runs against the Man(chin) bitch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

