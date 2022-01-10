Iowa Bans Atheists

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 10 January 2022

The "Red" state of Iowa is planning on transporting every Iowa atheist to the "Blue" state of Illinois.

DES MOINES – (Satire News) – The Iowa State Senate has just banned, by an overwhelming vote, atheists from residing in the Corncob State.

Sen. Melinda P. Crickity [R–Sioux City] informed the Iowa press that the bill should have been passed decades ago, back when the nation’s leading asshole atheist Madilyn Murray O’Hair was plying her messed up propaganda, ala Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump, and his “I really won” delusional bullshit!

According to the Scuttlebutt Review, the final vote came out to 99-1 with the one dissenting vote coming from Senator Lulilana F. Frickshitz, [R-Waterloo], who you guessed it – is an avowed atheist!

The word coming out of the Iowa Senate chamber is that now, their is a motion to round up every atheist who is living in Iowa, and transporting them by Greyhound bus to the state that borders Iowa on the east, Illinois.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

