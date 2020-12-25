Extraterrestrials Land in Iowa and Quickly Leave

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 25 December 2020

image for Extraterrestrials Land in Iowa and Quickly Leave
This is a photo of the flying saucer that corn farmer Moses Ripple saw over his cornfield.

CORN SHUCK, Iowa – (Satire News) – Corn Shuck’s Eye Spectator News, reports that corn farmer Moses Ripple was out rotating the crops, when he saw a weird object in the western sky.

Ripple, who recently won $915 on an instant scratch-off ticket, said he had left his binoculars back at his farmhouse, but could clearly see that the object looked like a big coffee saucer dish.

As the dish got closer, he hid behind his John Deere tractor. While he sat in amazement, he saw the space vehicle land, and a door opened.

He told the reporter for Eye Spectator News, that, all of a sudden, he saw three little weird-looking, two-foot tall figures, dressed in fuchsia jumpsuits.

The extraterrestrials were helmet-less, and Ripple described them as looking like miniature versions of Ann Coulter, the pencil-thin-looking GOP pundit.

Ripple said that the three space munchkins looked around and saw acres and acres of corn. One of them put a corn cob to his ear. He quickly threw it down.

He then murmured something to this two cohorts, and the three quickly boarded the spaceship and took off.

An expert on extraterrestrials, who is a science professor at Johnny Appleseed University in Indianapolis, remarked that he has learned that 40% of all extraterrestrials are allergic to corn.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
cornExtraterrestrialsIowa

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more