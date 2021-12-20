England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and America’s Racist Perv Donald Trump Tie For “The Ugliest Hairdo In The World”

CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The 43rd Annual Hair Stylists of America held its yearly hairstyling convention in the Windy City.

They had several seminars on the upcoming hair trends for 2022. One interesting trend is that in early 2022, men over 65, will begin to dye their hair Lavender, Fuchsia, or Chartreuse, depending on the mood.

Women will still dye their hair blonde, white, or pink, depending on their age, height, and weight.

One hair stylist from Brooklyn, Naomi "Nipples" Nippaloochi, 25, noted that she has tripled her business since she started offering her clients pubic region tinting.

Another hair stylist from Odessa, Texas, said that she has a sure-fire procedure that will permanently get rid of scrotum hair in just three easy applications at $172 an application.

Meanwhile, the entire group of hairstylists voted Prime Minister Boris Johnson and racist pervert Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump co-winners of “The Ugliest Hairdo In The World” Award.

SIDENOTE: Johnson upon hearing about the honor replied, “Well dats mighty spiffy, it tis, and I’ll cherish dat bloomin' honor, I bloody will, I will.” And the whore-mongering Trump simply said “It’s a damn fucking hoax!”