Critical Race Theory Isn’t A Theory

A set of words introduced recently to better understand how the world creates different policies according to race and sex. Who is really in charge and are people tagged before they’re born?

Critical Race Theory? Some don’t want it taught in schools. Some already know the subject.

Or, “People don’t like us,” asked a second grader from the projects. The entire class was whispering before he asked the question. He was chosen. “Why do they think we’re bad?”

On the first day of school, the second graders were sizing up their teacher. Is this teacher going to teach us anything or just give us play-stuff?

The teacher’s goal? Bring the second graders up to grade level and get them ready for 3rd grade work. Some students were so far behind, they didn’t even recognize their own names when printed on the blackboard.

By the end of the school year, they were each ready for the 3rd grade. They were never given play-stuff. The most satisfying words from one of the boys at the end of a school day was, “I’m tired. I’m going home to rest.”

Near the last day of the school year, the students were whispering again. The same boy asked, “Why do they think we’re bad?”

“They don’t know you. They pre-judge you. It’s called prejudice. It’s like the difference between chocolate and vanilla ice cream. Both are just as good.”

The students went into a revelry about which each preferred. One boy piped up saying he liked strawberry ice cream. The teacher never heard of strawberry ice cream. The teacher said there was no such thing as strawberry ice cream. There was only vanilla and chocolate ice cream. That was enough.

The whispering started. Finally, one of the girls asked, “Are you being prejudiced against strawberry ice cream?”

Prejudice. That is the beginning of the Critical Race Theory. Not a Theory but a reality.

Read more by this author: