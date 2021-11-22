The United States Government Sells 250,700 Hogs to Afghanistan

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 22 November 2021

image for The United States Government Sells 250,700 Hogs to Afghanistan
These are some of the pigs that the U.S. sold to Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Ipso Facto News Agency just learned from a source inside the White House that the U.S. has made arrangements to ship 250,700 standard-size hogs to Afghanistan.

Reporter Sinclair Petaluma stated that the deal was brokered by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Taliban President Abu Taboo Fashu.

Reports are that the two leaders have become very close friends and allegedly text each other at least 3 times a day.

VP Harris says that she is amazed at President Fashu’s knowledge of American sports. She noted that he is a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

When VP Harris was asked why the Taliban government needs so many hogs, she commented that for some reason Afghani hogs are just not mating at the high level rate that they have been in the past.

She pointed out that as a result there is a tremendous shortage of bacon, sausage, ham, pork chops, lard, pork rinds, and pork barrels.

The vice-president was asked how much the Afghanistan government paid the United States for the 250,700 pigs. And she replied $6,825.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: If my math is correct that comes out to 36¢ per pig.]

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AfghanistanPig

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more