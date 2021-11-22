The United States Government Sells 250,700 Hogs to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – The Ipso Facto News Agency just learned from a source inside the White House that the U.S. has made arrangements to ship 250,700 standard-size hogs to Afghanistan.

Reporter Sinclair Petaluma stated that the deal was brokered by Vice-President Kamala Harris and Taliban President Abu Taboo Fashu.

Reports are that the two leaders have become very close friends and allegedly text each other at least 3 times a day.

VP Harris says that she is amazed at President Fashu’s knowledge of American sports. She noted that he is a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Astros, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

When VP Harris was asked why the Taliban government needs so many hogs, she commented that for some reason Afghani hogs are just not mating at the high level rate that they have been in the past.

She pointed out that as a result there is a tremendous shortage of bacon, sausage, ham, pork chops, lard, pork rinds, and pork barrels.

The vice-president was asked how much the Afghanistan government paid the United States for the 250,700 pigs. And she replied $6,825.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: If my math is correct that comes out to 36¢ per pig.]