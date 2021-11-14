Eco-Themed Hunter Biden PeePee Sketch Sells For $2,000,000

BILLINGSGATE POST: A crude, un-framed Rube Goldberg type sketch of a ridiculously contrived catalytic converter that transformed pee into potable water was sold for $2,000,000 to an anonymous buyer at an auction in New York yesterday.

The sketch, part of a collection of Hunter Biden’s eco-themed work that surfaced just after his computer was left at a New Jersey repair shop, showed what drugs will do to the mind of a man already warped by indulgent parenting.

One critic described Hunter Biden’s solo exhibition as: “The work of a untracked madman.”

Although most of his modernistic paintings are abstracted florals and landscapes composed of watery pigment blown through a metal straw that might have been utilized for other purposes, the crudely drawn sketch of what looked like a rodent peeing on a paddle wheel connected to a smoking catalytic converter, was easily the most interesting of the exhibition.

The anonymous buyer, convinced that whatever he paid for the rudimentary sketch would be nothing compared to what he might gain by getting access to the artist’s father, wished to remain anonymous.

Dr. Slim: “I have mixed emotions when I contemplate the intricacies of the sketch.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. I’m trying to think, but nothing happens.”