HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The latest news regarding the twice-impeached, one-term fella with the initials DJT are exploding all over the Internet.

April Jiggle, senior reporter with The Scuttlebutt Review, has learned from two highly-reliable and very private sources, that noted comedian Cinderella Zephyr, has secured the services of an attorney due to an incident that happened a few years ago, regarding the former president known as "Putin's Puppet."

Miss Jiggle, found out that the ex “Golfer-in-Chief,” allegedly grabbed and groped Zephyr’s right elbow, while he was visiting her in her backstage dressing room, after she had just performed to a sold-out audience in Detroit’s Carburetor Coliseum.

She stated that Zephyr said that the orange piece-of-turkey shit was sitting in a chair three feet from her, when he suddenly managed to get his 317 pound fat ass body up, and in an instant he was caressing, rubbing, and groping her funny bone.

Miss Zephyr screamed at the top of her lungs, and immediately two members of her security team rushed in, pepper sprayed the Trumptard, handcuffed him, and held him for the Detroit Police.

SIDENOTE: Miss Zephyr said that as he was being led away, the Nazi predator begged her to tell them to please release him. Zephyr smiled, like the Colorado cat that swallowed the Connecticut canary, and replied, "Arrivederci Bitch!"