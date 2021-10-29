A Taliban Sympathizer Has Been Elected To Sit On The Sheboygan, Wisconsin City Council

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 29 October 2021

image for A Taliban Sympathizer Has Been Elected To Sit On The Sheboygan, Wisconsin City Council
Fasheen Shake Baveen says what he misses most about Afghanistan is seeing camels on every street corner.

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin – (Satire News) – The Omnium Gatherum News Agency has just announced that history has been made in Sheboygan.

Ashburn Wasabi, with OGNA, reported that a Taliban operative, named Fasheen Shake Baveen, 39, has been elected to sit on the Sheboygan City Council.

Baveen, who used to raise camels back in his native Afghanistan, said that he is so happy to be in America, where even a terrorist can be elected to public office.

He was told by a fellow city council member that it is really no surprise because if Donald Jonathan Trump, an alleged womanizer, racist, predator, and mothereffen liar can get elected, then any low-life, bottom-feeding terrorist has an equal opportunity.

In Trump Family News. Melania told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the rumor that she has a tattoo on the small of her back with the letters “L.J.” are not true.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

