Senator Ted Cruz Defends Nazi Salute

Ted Cruz defended a parent's freedom of speech when using a Nazi salute at a Michigan school board meeting with a straight face. The Nazi salute was in protest of children required to wear masks in school.

Ted Cruz, the same guy who abandoned freezing Texas during a state-wide power failure instead for sunny, warm Cancun, said, straight-faced in his defense, "I, like any good father, did it for my children."

Again with a straight face, he's defending the Nazi salute.

Do the Cruz kids understand that dad is defending the Nazi salute under the guise of freedom of speech? Do the kids think Nazis have any redeeming value?

Nazis killed 8 million Jews during the Holocaust. Nazis killed more than 17 million during World War II. The 25 million dead does not factor in the many others killed fighting Nazis. Directly responsible for the death of 25 million cancels any rights to freedom of speech.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is wrong to say the Nazi salute is an expression of free speech. Defending the Nazi salute makes it a mockery of free speech.

Read more by this author: