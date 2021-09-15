Nazi expedition to the Himalayas reveals their 'pea brains' were smaller than a Yeti's!

Modern German historians have discovered Adolf Hitler sent an expedition of Nazi scientists to the Himalayas in 1939 hoping to discover that the Aryan Race had larger brains than Tibetan Monks, who were really quite clever, and understood Mother Nature like nobody else on the planet.

They arrived in the snow-covered mountainous region and were welcomed by a group of Sherpas. Immediately, the Nazi scientists measured the heads of their Sherpas believing they were much more big-headed than those carrying their luggage up the mountains. After analysing their findings, and realising that Sherpas had much bigger heads, and brains, they shot them!

Deciding foolishly, and pig-headedly, to continue their expedition up 8000-meter mountains, without guides, convinced the Master Race was invincible, they ended up in a snowstorm at 4000 meters, and started praying to their Messiah, Adolf, to come and save them. But he was too busy drinking cognac with Chamberlain.

After freezing their nuts off in a cave, a huge Yeti appeared in a Fata Morgana. So, with a feathered quill pen, and a piece of frozen papyrus nicked from a monastery on the way, they decided to measure the head of the Yeti. Albeit the Yeti was not a real one, but their pea-brains were so frozen, it did not matter.

Luckily, the Nazi scientists froze their butts off and were buried by huge drifts of snow and ice blowing in from the Russian Tundra, a lose-lose situation.

A recent Himalayan expedition in 2020, peeped into the cave, and due to global warming, discovered 3 preserved mummies of the Nazi scientists, plus their amazing discovery written on papyrus, that a Yeti has a much larger brain than the Aryan Race could ever possess.

Before the German Election, Angie Merkel has issued the findings to the German press confirming the fact that Nazis are fucking bone-heads and a Yeti is like Einstein in comparison!

AFD, German ultra-right-pea-brained-party, fighting the election, have condemned the news as fake, and are convinced, that Hitler has been reincarnated as a Yeti and will soon rule the world!