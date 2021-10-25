Donald Trump Admits He’s Jealous of Melania’s Relationship With LeBron James

Monday, 25 October 2021

image for Donald Trump Admits He’s Jealous of Melania’s Relationship With LeBron James
Trump in Alabama pointing to a space ship from Uranus.

MAR-a-LAGO – (Satire News) – Word coming out of Trump’s Florida mansion is that the big time presidential loser is fit to be tied because of all of the rampant rumors about a relationship between Melania and NBA super star LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

iRumors reports that Trump is reportedly going crazy (or actually crazier) because his wife has fallen head-over-heels in love with the round baller.

The ex-golfer-in-chief said that if Melania doesn’t stop her flirting and skirting with LeBron, he will divorce her Slovenian ass and marry either Hope Hicks, Maria Bartiromo, or Ivanka Trump.

Meanwhile Eric and Donnie Jr., have both said off-the-record that they would love to have Hope Hicks as their step-mother.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

