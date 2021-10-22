Donald Trump and The Truth – Now There Is A Damn Oxymoron If Ever There Was One!

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 22 October 2021

image for Donald Trump and The Truth – Now There Is A Damn Oxymoron If Ever There Was One!
Trump has made it known, that when Ivanka divorces Jared, he'll divorce Melania and the two will get married.

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of The Big Apple are that DJT’s new website called Trump and The Truth, has already been the victim of computer pranksters.

According to Wild Whispers reporter Margarita Mixx, the Trumptard’s website, which he said is going to kick Fox News ass, had only been up for 3 minutes and 2 seconds.

Trump reportedly has offered a $25 reward, yes (only) twenty-five dollars, to anyone who gives him the name or names of the guilty parties.

Eric Trump, Donald’s adopted son, commented that he’ll throw in a $15 gift certificate to CVS Pharmacy.

Donald Jr., said that he’ll give the person or persons $85 in cash, if they’ll turn themselves in.

Meanwhile, when Melania was asked what she would give, she replied in her strong Slovenian accent, “I duzzent gives a rat’s asshole and furder mores, I has dee hots fur a certain MBBA baskeetball player.”

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The certain (NBA) basketball player is believed to be L.A. Lakers super star, LeBron James].

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpOxymoronTruth

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more