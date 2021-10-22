Donald Trump and The Truth – Now There Is A Damn Oxymoron If Ever There Was One!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Reports coming out of The Big Apple are that DJT’s new website called Trump and The Truth, has already been the victim of computer pranksters.

According to Wild Whispers reporter Margarita Mixx, the Trumptard’s website, which he said is going to kick Fox News ass, had only been up for 3 minutes and 2 seconds.

Trump reportedly has offered a $25 reward, yes (only) twenty-five dollars, to anyone who gives him the name or names of the guilty parties.

Eric Trump, Donald’s adopted son, commented that he’ll throw in a $15 gift certificate to CVS Pharmacy.

Donald Jr., said that he’ll give the person or persons $85 in cash, if they’ll turn themselves in.

Meanwhile, when Melania was asked what she would give, she replied in her strong Slovenian accent, “I duzzent gives a rat’s asshole and furder mores, I has dee hots fur a certain MBBA baskeetball player.”

[PUBLISHER’S NOTE: The certain (NBA) basketball player is believed to be L.A. Lakers super star, LeBron James].