Trump’s Republican Party Near Animal House Level

Funny story written by K.C. Bell

Saturday, 23 October 2021

image for Trump’s Republican Party Near Animal House Level
"Get off of my house lawn."

He hasn't smashed a beer can against his forehead yet, but good-by the grand Republican Party of Lincoln and Eisenhower. Hello, Animal House with Donald Trump in the John Belushi role of Bluto.

Bluto was the older, more experienced school failure, hanging around campus and causing trouble. Bluto's actions are similar to failed candidate Donald Trump's fixation of hanging onto the White House and causing problems.

"Biden stole the 2016 election," says Trump.

Belushi's role was of a primitive guy, with few lines of dialogue and lots of sound effects. However, he had a group of student pals who quickly jumped and did his bidding. They didn’t look like Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, or Jim Jordan, but they did leap. Some even wore goofy beanies, similar to the MAGA hats.

The film was supposed to be a comedy, a joke, but Trump's current campaign runs parallel to the plot of Animal House. The female cast members were reduced to paper-doll robots, with plastic hair and only there to service the male students.

The film's climax consisted of failed student Belushi, and his also failed pals, getting even with the college for their expulsion by disrupting the end of school year parade.

Hideously, it even resembled the January 6th riot, but without the desecration of the American flag.

Donald Trump could be using the Animal House film as his playbook. Or maybe Trump’s behavior is pure Animal House.

Will Trump be soon squashing an empty beer can on his forehead?

Read more by this author:

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPolitics

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more