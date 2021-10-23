Trump’s Republican Party Near Animal House Level

He hasn't smashed a beer can against his forehead yet, but good-by the grand Republican Party of Lincoln and Eisenhower. Hello, Animal House with Donald Trump in the John Belushi role of Bluto.

Bluto was the older, more experienced school failure, hanging around campus and causing trouble. Bluto's actions are similar to failed candidate Donald Trump's fixation of hanging onto the White House and causing problems.

"Biden stole the 2016 election," says Trump.

Belushi's role was of a primitive guy, with few lines of dialogue and lots of sound effects. However, he had a group of student pals who quickly jumped and did his bidding. They didn’t look like Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, or Jim Jordan, but they did leap. Some even wore goofy beanies, similar to the MAGA hats.

The film was supposed to be a comedy, a joke, but Trump's current campaign runs parallel to the plot of Animal House. The female cast members were reduced to paper-doll robots, with plastic hair and only there to service the male students.

The film's climax consisted of failed student Belushi, and his also failed pals, getting even with the college for their expulsion by disrupting the end of school year parade.

Hideously, it even resembled the January 6th riot, but without the desecration of the American flag.

Donald Trump could be using the Animal House film as his playbook. Or maybe Trump’s behavior is pure Animal House.

Will Trump be soon squashing an empty beer can on his forehead?

