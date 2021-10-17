Donald Trump Demands People Stop Calling Him By His Newly Acquired Nickname – "The Human Hemorrhoid"

PENSACOLA, Florida – (Satire News) – According to a reporter with the Daily Dirt, Senor Trump, as he is called in Tijuana, Mexico, is furious at his latest nickname.

DJT recently traveled to Pensacola, to get an estimate on a new toupee.

Stormy Coin with Double D, remarked that no one knows where the Trumpster’s new nickname, "The Human Hemorrhoid," came from, but Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, President Biden, VP Harris, and Robert DeNiro love it!

Melania told her alleged boyfriend, LeBron James, that the other night, she actually heard Donaldo sobbing and saying out loud that if people keep on making up mean, cruel, stupid nicknames about him, then he will change his mind about running for president in 2024.

SIDENOTE: Upon hearing Trump's comment Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, Harris, and DeNiro added some more nicknames including; The Orange Fuhrer, The Mar-a-Lago Peckerwood, The Tweet Creep, The Tangerine-Colored Douche Bag, Old Cheeto Fingers, The Pussy Molester, and Rhino Ass.