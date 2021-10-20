If You Tweet Someone's A Liar, Don’t Misspell Liar

Bad student Donald Trump failed again. First off, don't mix with MI-5 or MI-6. Both work for Queen and country. While MI-5 takes care of national issues, MI-6 handles the international desk.

Formerly with MI-6, Christopher Steele, who ran the Russia desk in the London office, moved on in 2009 to co-form Orbis Business Intelligence, a private intelligence firm.

Mr. Steele was asked to do a background check on then 2016 U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. So why was builder Trump going to Russia years after year but never building anything?

Was it for the borsch? Nyet.

Mr. Steele's informer in Moscow went to work and discovered Trump's Golden Shower night at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton hotel. The Golden Shower night made it into Mr. Steele's dossier on Trump.

Drowning in anger, Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Steele was a, "Lier."

Mr. Steele's spelling remains unknown, but Mr. Trump is a poor speller.

When a student misspelled a four-letter word in the old days, the kid had to write the word on the blackboard 100 times. Today that teacher would be arrested.

But that kid would never have been elected class president, and god almighty, the kid would never end up elected President of the United States.

So Trump's 2016 election had to be rigged with Russia's help. The Big Lie was the 2016 election. Evidence? Lier.

It is spelled l-i-a-r and not l-i-e-r.

Got it?

