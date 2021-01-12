An Octogenarian Couple in France Has Sexual Intercourse While Skydiving

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Octogenarians Jean and Gisele shown skydiving two days before their naked jump.

PARIS – (World Satire) – France’s national news agency, La Ohh La La, has just reported an amazing story.

Jean, 84, and Gisele Baggier, 80, a couple who reside in Versailles, have performed a feat that has never been performed anywhere in the world - not even in Denmark.

The Baggiers, who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on French Horn Day - April 29, are not only the oldest couple to ever skydive, but are also the oldest couple to ever skydive while having sexual intercourse.

Gisele actually filmed the coital act with a mini-camera strapped to her right upper thigh.

The video will be shown on the Discovery After Midnight Channel. The Baggier’s told La Ohh La La that they will be paid $45,000, plus they will receive a two-year supply of prune juice.

Meanwhile, Lion’s Face Films, in association with Candlelight Productions, has purchased the rights, and will begin filming the movie, "Sex in Space" in early May of this year.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

