France Is Considering Selling The Eiffel Tower

PARIS – (World Satire) – France’s national news agency, Ooh La La, has just stated that, due to financial reasons, France may have to sell the Eiffel Tower to get some much-needed revenue.

Ooh La La, stated that France still owes the United States $7.6 trillion going all the way back to World War 1.

The interest alone is a little more than the net income of Bolivia, Herzegovina, and Macadamia combined.

France has offered to pay off some of the debt to the U.S. with shipments of French Wine, French Horns, French Dressing, and French Ticklers.

President Trump texted President Macron and told him that, if he agrees to change the name of the Eiffel Tower to the Trump Tower, he will knock $8,000 off of the $7.6 trillion bill.

Meanwhile, President Macron suggested that they do a double or nothing coin flip.