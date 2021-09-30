TURKEY TITS, Tennessee – (Satire News) – Daily Dirt reporter Stormy Coin has alleged that former Trumptard advisor and man who lisps worse than Marjorie Taylor Greene, Corey Lewandowski, is having a torrid love affair with Matt “The Potato Head” Gaetz.

Coin is alleging that she has at least 17 intimate photos of the pair playing Pictionary in the nude.

She also noted that she heard it through the grapevine, that the two have matching ass tattoos with the letters GOP.

Gaetz reportedly sent Anderson Cooper a photo of his ass, which he says clearly proves that there is no GOP tattoo on his expansive, pimply butt.

Meanwhile, speaking of tattoos, the “Nazi Bitch,” aka Donald Jonathan Trump, recently told one of his girlfriends, Maria Bartiromo that he wants for her to get a tattoo with his face on her labia majora (aka the big pussy lips).