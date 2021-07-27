Woman files civil suit over slapping

Apparently not being aware of the latest enforceable laws, Andrea Johnson of Sudbury was quite shocked after being slapped "very hard" across the face by longtime acquaintance Betty Dandeneau.

As it happens Dandeneau was quite aware of the new legislation passed recently by the US congress. She encountered old friend Johnson coming out of a salon where she had just gotten a make-over and reportedly feeling good.

It was, by all accounts a pleasant encounter at first. But then Johnson, who seemed almost giddy, said the magic words "...you know, 60 is the new 40!" At which point Dandeneau slapped her face briskly, quickly adding "It's legal to do that now! New law! It's actually my responsibility to do that..." Dandeneau was referring of course to the new federal law now in effect that makes Johnson's statement a slappable offense.

The slap stopped Johnson dead in her tracks and after a few seconds pause she turned beet red before mumbling something unintelligible then got back to her car and speeding off.

She has now filed a law suit suing Dandeneau for damages. The suit= will ultimately challenge the new law.