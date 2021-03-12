Vice-President Kamala Harris Suggests Forming The Department of Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz is reporting that Vice-President Harris, has met with members of the Black community about possibly forming a Department of Black Lives Matter.

She told the assembled crowd that winning does have its perks, such as getting free meals at extremely expensive restaurants, free Washington Nationals baseball tickets, and being invited to Oprah Winfrey's home for cocktails.

Several of the attendees at the meeting included LeBron James, Beyonce, Michelle Obama, and Yo Yo Afro Woke.

Host of "The Family Feud" game show, Steve Harvey, attended the meeting dressed in a multicolored sequined suit that Elton John would have been jealous of.

Michelle Obama wore a pant suit designed by famed Pisagovian designer LoLo Manolo, who has designed dresses for Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Kate Gosselin, and years ago Boy George.

Meanwhile, hip-hop artist Yo Yo Afro Woke showed up wearing a blue leather jump suit along with about 16 pounds of gold chains around his neck, and said he was going to donate $50,000 to have a luxurious dog house built for President Biden's two German Shepherds.

When President Biden was asked what he thought about the vice-president’s proposed Department of Black Lives Matter, he took off his aviator glasses, and remarked, “I like it, Jack. And, like my daddy used to say, back in Scranton: Joey, you can always tell a good, decent man and woman by the way they pronounce the word Massachusetts.”