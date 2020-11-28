Lady Gaga Says She Does Not Have a Penis

BROOKLYN – (Satire News) – For years and years, many pundits and fans have speculated that Lady Gaga was really a male who managed to suppress her male member.

Lady Gaga says she has denied that rumor at least 3,000 times. She told RumorLand News that she finally decided to just ignore the speculators and haters, and let them think that she’s just as much a guy as Blake Shelton.

She quickly added, but without the heavy beer-drinking habit, of course.

Ty Quickmeister with RumorLand News has uncovered some naked photos of Gaga, that were allegedly taken at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, back in 2013.

Lady Gaga stated that these extremely explicit photos will now, without a shadow of a doubt, prove once and for all, that she is a genuine female, as there is not a hint of a tallywacker or nuts anywhere in them.