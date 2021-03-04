Dr. Seuss Banned: Cuomo Still At Large And Dangerous

BILLINGSGATE POST: This is nuts! Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published due to perceived racist and insensitive imagery. At the same time, Governor Cuomo, a serial prevert with a record of talking dirty to young ladies, who prefer to talk dirty to men their own age, refuses to resign from his job.

“If I offended anyone, I truly and deeply apologize,” the Governor repeated, over and over again. Evidently, no one is falling for his false contrition.

He, like Bubba Clinton, was insensitive to the feelings of both his victims and the people who elected him. Clinton, however, had qualities that inspired poets to exult his failings.

Although these limericks were not penned by Dr. Seuss - the author wishes to remain anonymous - might they also be banned by some pinch-mouth prude with painted lips and a heart filled with rancor? One hopes not.

There once was a gal named Lewinsky

Who played on a flute like Stravinsky

"Twas Hail to the Chief"

On this flute made of beef

That stole the front page from Kaczynski.

Said Clinton to young Ms. Lewinsky,

"We don't want to leave clues like Kaczynski,

Since you made such a mess,

Use the hem of your dress

And please wipe that stuff off your chinsky."

Lewinsky and Clinton have shown

What Kaczynski must surely have known

That an intern is better

Than a bomb in a letter

When deciding how best to be blown.

Anonymous....

Dr. Slim: “I hope this story doesn’t bomb.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. No worries, mate. It will live in infamy.”