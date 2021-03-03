Trump Leads 2024 Presidential Poll of Voters Who Practice Idol Worship

Funny story written by Jaki Treehorn

Wednesday, 3 March 2021

image for Trump Leads 2024 Presidential Poll of Voters Who Practice Idol Worship
Trump top candidate among idol worshippers

Washington - Former President Donald Trump, appearing at the CPAC to test the loyalty of his followers, has been established as the favorite among the demographic of all voters who gather to honor gold statues of former presidents.

Trump gathered 55% of the vote in a straw poll of such likely voters at the meeting in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was second, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was third. Neither of the also rans had a statue at the convention though, hurting their chances with the Trump cult.

During his speech, Trump reeled off a list of his enemies, all members of the Republican party who have crossed him, and informed all participants that the GOP was still his party, strongly hinting that he would run again in 2024.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more