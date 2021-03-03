Trump Leads 2024 Presidential Poll of Voters Who Practice Idol Worship

Washington - Former President Donald Trump, appearing at the CPAC to test the loyalty of his followers, has been established as the favorite among the demographic of all voters who gather to honor gold statues of former presidents.

Trump gathered 55% of the vote in a straw poll of such likely voters at the meeting in Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was second, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was third. Neither of the also rans had a statue at the convention though, hurting their chances with the Trump cult.

During his speech, Trump reeled off a list of his enemies, all members of the Republican party who have crossed him, and informed all participants that the GOP was still his party, strongly hinting that he would run again in 2024.