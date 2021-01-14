Peach farmer sues US government because using his product's name is detrimental and an insult!

(NOT EDITED) It has only happened a few time in US history, but this time it has caused outrage among Peach Farmers because it is related to a 'Rotten Apple' who has just been dumped out of the White House!

Peach farmer, Buckweezle Black-Neck, from Louisiana, has called in a lawyer to change the word used to cause problems for people in power who abuse that power. The last incident, which has caused the word to surface once again, is particularly moronic, and sent shock waves through the world!

Peach producers are completely opposite to those who incited the incident and produce wonderful, sweet fruits that please people, and do not cause people to riot, rampage, loot, and act like hordes of lunatic imbeciles.

Buckweezle gave the following comment to NBC, here it is:

"I'm peached-off about the word im-peach-ment because this time it is really 'meant' to give this massive asshole even more attention than he already has. Brother, are we sick to death of this narcissist maniac!"

"Sir, what name would you suggest?"

"Noose the Goose and leave my sweet peaches out of it!"

As the world knows emotions are running high in the US at this sad moment in their history, however, this beacon of democracy will recover, and if peach farmers can produce enough of their wonderful product, it will certainly sweeten the pallets of most Americans, but not those morons who always have 'bitter tastes' in their foul mouths!

