Biden starts debate without teeth, hopes they still on bedside table

Funny story written by Dr. Strangelove

Thursday, 22 October 2020

Moments into Thursday's final US Presidential Debate, Democratic challenger Joe Biden realized he'd left his dentures on his hotel room bedside table.

The former Vice President could be seen running his tongue along his gums and then mumbling: "But maybe they're in the bathroom."

American Presidential historian and 1995 Pulitzer Prize winner Doris Kearns Goodwin, who was in the audience and immediately recognized the mishap, waved to Biden and pointed to a plastic bag of wooden teeth she was holding up, hoping he'd insert a set at the next commercial break. However, Biden apparently did not see her as he'd also left his glasses in the car.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

