Proud Boys group admit "we're not men"

In the recent presidential debate, Donald Trump disgracefully failed to condemn violent right-wing extremist group Proud Boys, and, in fact, seemed to encourage them.

The Spoof tracked down their leader, Cornwallis Glasscock, 29, of Maryland, to find out what motivated him.

"We're really proud," said Glasscock, "and we are boys. You can get away with more when you're a boy."

The Proud Boys have threatened and committed acts of violence against people of color, women, liberals, gays, Jews, various politicians and journalists, and hate anyone who is not a member of their group.

They follow an unusually strict set of rules, including banning masturbation and treating women as second class citizens. It is no wonder they have earned the title “white ISIS”.

When asked what he was proud of, Glasscock explained. "It's my pale white skin," he said. "I burn very easily. Whenever I leave my mother's basement, I'm supposed to carry a parasol to block the sun's rays. It's kind of embarrassing, so I usually stay inside. But my skin color is my greatest achievement in life."

Glasscock's mother was eager to defend her son, despite him being on an FBI watchlist. "He's just lonely,” she said. “He never had much interest in girls. He used to like hamsters, so when he grew out of that, we hoped he would start to like girls, but it hasn't happened yet."

She added, "I guess it's because of his medical problems, it can't be easy for him. We always tell him we're proud of him and his diabetes, and even though he’ll never grow up into a full size man, he should be proud of himself anyway.”