Margaret Sanger Laughs from Grave That Her Racist Legacy Is Praised While Union Statues Torn Down

NEW YORK, NY—The cackling of Margaret Sanger from her resting place in the Green-Wood Cemetery has grown so bothersome, that several nearby residents have temporarily moved to hotels or relatives’ houses.

Sanger is comically overjoyed that amid the furor to erase every monument to racism, the organization that she founded with the mission of eugenics, Planned Parenthood, remains the recipient of praise and fierce protection from the same people who are vandalizing statues.

Her entertainment is made more acute by the fact that, not only do the statues not do anything, these rioters are destroying monuments to individuals who helped improve the lives of oppressed minorities.

When asked for a statement, Sanger was unable to stop laughing long enough to produce a coherent sentence. The information reported here has been pieced together from many hours of listening for interruptions in the laughter when Sanger tries to vocalize what she finds humorous.

Her laughter is so raucous that it seems she might die twice, but, as of yet, there has been no sign that peace will return to the neighborhood anytime soon.