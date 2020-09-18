Beware Of A Donald Trump Vaccine

Beware of a Trump vaccine. You might end up with an extra ear or gain two hundred pounds. And who wants to wear a fat red tie to cover your belly for the rest of your life?

Now, about the extra ear. Well, one can easily invest in earmuffs, which would be an okay look during the winter skiing season, but on the red carpet? No way!

Donald Trump is promoting the coronavirus vaccine as though it’s his new running mate. Forget Pence. Pence just became the pretty face Trump used to date, but dumped.

Trump’s got Vac Cine now, and he predicts she’s going to pop out of the lab on November 2, 2020. Hallelujah! Has Trump ever lied to you?

Besides the extra ear, you can bet Vac Cine is going to keep her financial records under wraps. The IRS is already looking into those financial records, and they have some homework to do. There are rumors about the research expenses, like lab coats, Starbucks, test tubes, janitors, bats, and Vac Cine’s final costs will have to be audited. However, Jared Kushner and Bill Barr have been seen driving around D.C. in brand new Ferraris.

Poor Joe Biden! He doesn’t have a chance. The Trump machine is in high gear. No way will anyone vote for Joe once Trump takes center stage on November 2, with his new running mate, Vac Cine.

Put your money on and vote for Donald Trump.

Has Trump ever lied to you?

