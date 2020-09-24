Thunderbirds Brains Moves Into New Home With Boyfriend

There was happy news in the world of children's entertainment this week, when Brains, the clever one from 'Thunderbirds', moved into his brand new multi-million-dollar home in the Los Angeles hills, along with his boyfriend.

Brains, now 71, but looking less than half that, had never before been to the mainland United States, having lived all of his life with his family at the International Rescue base on Tracy Island.

But, last year, Brains joined Grindr, and 'met' Ken, 24, and romance quickly flourished.

Because of the enormous security aspect surrounding the location of Tracy Island, the pair could not meet 'in person', but carried on their correspondence online, until Brains made the brave decision, in June this year, to 'up sticks' and move to Los Angeles to be with Ken.

The pair scoured the LA area for a property suitable for Brains to continue his work with International Rescue, and have bought a 20-acre site for close to $30million.

Refurbishments are now being undertaken, and a fully operational science laboratory installed. Workmen say that a huge retractable swimming pool is in the pipeline, as well as an enormous communications satellite dish, and several rocket launch pads.

Brains and Ken are said to be ecstatic.

Gerry Anderson was unavailable for comment.