Kanye West Says That He Has Received 793,702 Threats Since He Announced He's Running for President

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 10 August 2020

image for Kanye West Says That He Has Received 793,702 Threats Since He Announced He's Running for President
Kim Kardashian has said that Kanye has become so sensitive he will cry throughout an entire Hallmark Channel movie.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) Kanye West, the self-proclaimed greatest American performer, told a reporter for USA Today that, since announcing his candidacy for the highest office in the land, he has received close to 800,000 threats.

He pointed out that 43,293 were from Harlem alone.

The hip hop, rapper, BS artist said that his journey to the White House will not be derailed because of a dozen-or-so malcontents.

When told that the malcontent figure was fast approaching the one million mark, he took a sip out of his bottle of Ripple, and replied that he thought it was all just a hoax perpetuated by the likes of Nancy Pelosi, Bobby DeNiro, and the Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).

“West the Pest”, as his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, calls him, arrogantly stated that, come November 4, every man, woman, toddler, and baby in America will be bowing down to President Kanye West.

President Trump was recently overheard saying to Kimberly Guilfoyle that the crazy-ass [BLANK] needs to get his [BLANK] ass into therapy fast!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpKanye WestKimberly GuilfoyleThe Kardashians

