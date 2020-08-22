Republican Party To Dump Trump

Coming from a safe source, the Republican Party is planning to dump Donald Trump as a presidential candidate. Of course, he doesn’t know yet, and no, they aren’t planning to give the nomination to Kanye West or Mike Pence.

The word is coming from an insider at Fox News, who heard it from big, really deep pocket contributors to the Republican Party. Let’s say, they are the Republican Party. Donald Trump will be offered a 24/7 news channel all to himself. Like an early retirement incentive, with the added excuse to spend more time with his wife and family.

A woman’s voice was heard screaming in Slovenian from somewhere.

“The Republican big spenders want more conservative judges on the US Supreme Court, and if Trump runs, he’s going to lose, and Biden, hell Biden could appoint Obama, Hillary, and Bernie Sanders to the bench. The deep pocket spenders know they could lose all their financial juice if Biden gets in. After Biden's speech, they also know they can’t bet on Trump winning. And he has all that scandal, and now Bannon gets arrested on a Build The Wall Yacht."

“Who are they going to run instead that can beat Joe Biden?”

“Tom Hanks.”

“Tom Hanks? He’s not even a politician, and he’s a democrat.”

“He’s an actor. He’ll take the gig. Reagan did. Living in the White House, Air Force One, taking you anywhere. Tea with the Queen, all that stuff has a big kick to it!”

“Who’s going to tell Trump?”

“Sean Spicer. He volunteered. And at no cost.”

“What’s the little guy going to say?”

“You’re fired!”

