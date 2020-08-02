2 Girls 1 Cup Actress Dies At 22 story still doing very well

A story that has been hovering around a satirical news and parody website since 2007, is still proving popular with the punters, it's been reported.

The story entitled "2 Girls 1 Cup Actress Dies At 22" was written by someone called Kirk Scott on 30 November 2007, and still manages to be shown as one of the most widely-read items on The Spoof.

It's loosely connected to a Brazilian fetish movie in which two horny lesbians crap in a cup, then in each other's mouths, chew on it, smear it all over their bodies and the walls, puke into each other's faces, eyes, ears, noses and anuses, then lick it all up and clean the windows with it.

It's not for children.

Kirk Scott was unavailable for comment.