Spoof writer now has more than 2 million points!

A writer who frequently contributes to a satirical news and parody website is reported to be overjoyed at the news tonight that he has accumulated in excess of two million points during his thirteen years of contributing.

"That's not bad, considering this one is only the 246th thing I've written," he enthused.

The writer has been a member of The Spoof since 30 August 2007, and currently lies 55th in the all-time rankings.

At press time, his points total was 2,160,179, but it's expected that, by the time you read this, it will have risen a bit.

But not much.