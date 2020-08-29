Why Not Recognizing Clickbait Could Kill You

Funny story written by Wildpete

Saturday, 29 August 2020

image for Why Not Recognizing Clickbait Could Kill You
Stop clicking on Taylor Swift links

LOS ANGELES – Celebrity sources say that there is a major brouhaha between Taylor Swift, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Emma Watson and Channing Tatum. The disagreement stems from some tweets started by Chris Hemsworth about the ability to draw people into news stories based solely on celebrity name-dropping.

Inability to recognize this trick could reveal true character weakness and a gullibility that could render you helpless. Health officials warn that people addicted to celebrity culture should seek medical attention before falling victim to online scams.

“This is not a joke,” said a woman obsessed with Katy Perry. “People need to wake up and stop living their lives through stars. You need to get your own life. Just like Katy has.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Taylor Swift

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more