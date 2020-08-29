LOS ANGELES – Celebrity sources say that there is a major brouhaha between Taylor Swift, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Emma Watson and Channing Tatum. The disagreement stems from some tweets started by Chris Hemsworth about the ability to draw people into news stories based solely on celebrity name-dropping.

Inability to recognize this trick could reveal true character weakness and a gullibility that could render you helpless. Health officials warn that people addicted to celebrity culture should seek medical attention before falling victim to online scams.

“This is not a joke,” said a woman obsessed with Katy Perry. “People need to wake up and stop living their lives through stars. You need to get your own life. Just like Katy has.”