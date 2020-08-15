President Trump is All Upset Because Kamala Harris Said He Needs to Be Banned From Tweeting

BOSTON – (Satire News) - Kamala Harris was in Boston to drum up support for the new Biden-Harris Democratic presidential ticket.

She made it a point, as she does whenever she's in Boston, to have a clam chowder dinner.

Kamala was asked by a reporter with ABC News about her statement that Trump should be locked up for constantly tweeting nasty, vicious, mean, hate-filled tweets.

The Senator from California said that she recently spoke with Trump’s side piece, Stormy Daniels, on the phone.

She said that Stormy told her that the “Golden Boy” really and truly has all of the intelligence of a drinking straw.

The bosomy woman laughed and said that if brains were nickels, DJT would probably have about 35 cents (maybe).

ABC News reported that POTUS is extremely furious that Kamala said he needs to be banned from tweeting. Trump said that he invented tweeting, just like he invented scissors and Ramen.

Harris told Stormy that, if POTUS had spent just 30% of the time working on a cure for the Trumparona virus, instead of plodding his big fat ass all over “His” golf courses, the virus may have now been contained and under control.

Kam, who has more intelligence in her little finger than Trump has in his entire 345-pound body, said that “Toddler Fingers” needs to definitely have his tweeting rights taken away.

She noted that Trumpovich is just like a little kid playing with matches.