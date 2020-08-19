Joe Biden Comes Out Of Basement, Sees Shadow And Goes Back Into Hibernation

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Wednesday, 19 August 2020

image for Joe Biden Comes Out Of Basement, Sees Shadow And Goes Back Into Hibernation
Groundhog Day

BILLINGSGATE POST: On February 2, when the groundhog is said to come out of its hole at the end of hibernation, if the animal sees its shadow, it portends to six more weeks of winter weather.

Anthropomorphically speaking - which is an art form when used to ascribe political hacks such as Joe Biden with animal characteristics - that furry little creature be he.

Metaphorically speaking - Biden’s ability to hang by his tail for days, and his aversion to light - is more symbolic of a bat than a groundhog. But let’s not quibble over details.

When he reverted to an earlier time in our country, a time when lying, dog-faced, pony soldiers rode the Great Plains, it became apparent that Biden had perhaps seen one too many Groundhog days. Either that, or his brain was drained from hanging from his tail too long.

Was it a coincidence that he chose a running mate named Kamala? Could she be the dromedary of his dreams? One hump or two, my dear?

Slim: “Where is the Doctor going with this?”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. You got me. I never got past Algebra.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Groundhog DayJoseph BidenKamala Harris

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more