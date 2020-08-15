Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Spelled Backwards = Eoj Nedib And Alamak Sirrah

BILLINGSGATE POST: Now that Sniffin’ Joe Biden has chosen the hairdo of Kamala “Breath” Harris to be the repository for his wayward snout, some pundits predict that, when he snuggles up behind her and buries his nose in her hair, she will go completely batshit with the ecstasy that only a woman with insatiable needs might feel.

Interestingly, especially to those who care about trivia, Kamala Harris spelled backwards = Alamak Sirrah. Coincidentally, Joe Biden spelled backwards = Eoj Nedib. In the first caliphate, the Rashidun Caliphate, immediately succeeding the death of Muhammad in 632, two Rashidun caliphs were chosen through shura to form an Islamic democracy.

Whether just another coincidence or merely a mischievous monkey being maneuvered by the Organ Grinder of Fate, the names of the two caliphs were, you guessed it; Alamak Sirrah and Eoj Nedib.

Of ancillary interest, is that Eoj Nedib was also a perverted hair-sniffer with a nose that made women swoon and Proboscis Monkeys (Nasalis larvatus) jealous.

Slim: “All of these coincidences. It’s more than I can take.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. If this weren’t coming from an impeccable source, I wouldn’t believe it.”