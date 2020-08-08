The American Taxpayers Are Furious That Trump University Has Received a $73 Million Government Bailout

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 8 August 2020

image for The American Taxpayers Are Furious That Trump University Has Received a $73 Million Government Bailout
President Trump personally signing the $73 million check to Trump University.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Fake News) - The American taxpayers are up in arms over the fact that Trump University has received a $73 million government bailout.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, 32, says that the bailout is perfectly legal, and the only American taxpayers who are complaining are the Democrats, the Left Coasters, and the agnostics.

She paused and added that everyone knows that the agnostics are going to complain about everything, including Easter, Mother-in-Law Day, The Los Angeles Angels, and each one of the 401,302 churches in the United States.

When word got back to the “Golfer-in-Chief”, he said that he is fed up with the hoaxers, and added that those people needed to stop complaining, and go out and look for jobs before those jobs end up going to China.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

