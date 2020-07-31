Spoof writer isn't really giving it his all

A frequent contributor to the satirical news and parody website, The Spoof, has confessed that he isn't really making that much effort when he writes his stories.

Harold Meaner says he feels that he is barely going through the motions, treading water, and not really going the extra mile.

"I'm not really very inspired at the moment," he said, looking uninspired. "It's not easy to keep coming up with interesting stuff to fill the pages, and I just feel like I'm not really putting my back into it."

He said it seems as if he's operating at at 50% of his capacity.

"I'm only working half as hard as I could," he said.

Meaner tries to write a story every day, but he said it's becoming more and more difficult as time goes on.

"I'll have to try and pull my socks up," he said.