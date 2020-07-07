Bruce Wayne, Gotham City billionaire, joins presidential race

Behind the mask, it is easy to hide, but Gotham City's most prominent VIP has decided to 'come out', because he feels, if a multi-millionaire rapper, married to a lovely-shaped bum can defeat Trump - why can't he?

Usually seen with his mask on, and chasing the likes of The Joker, The Penguin, Mr Freeze, The Riddler, Hush, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, why shouldn't he attempt to rid the world of its 'numero uno' villain - Trump?

If Bruce wins the race, though, he will have to cross a few tricky bridges.

Running the US is a tough business. Obama started his presidency without a single grey hair. Juggling the work of being the most powerful man in the world, and the US president, is not going to be easy.

Bruce's butler, Alfred Pennyworth, is undergoing visa complications and his young(ish) ward, Dick Grayson, who regularly sports green tights, might not play so well with the ultra-conservative senate.

And, of course, the Batmobile will not fit in the White House garage.

Apart from these possible hiccups, Bruce Wayne feels he is a much better candidate than anyone associated with the Kardashians...even if Kim would play better with the senate than Robin...I mean, Richard...