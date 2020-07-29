Two Al-Qaeda Operatives Caught Living in Trump Tower

Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Trump told Fox News that his hotels do not make it a habit to rent rooms to known Al-Qaeda members.

NEW YORK CITY – (Spoof News) - The FBI has issued a statement that it has just apprehended two Al-Qaeda operatives, who were living on the 14th floor at Trump Tower.

The two have been identified as Muhammad al-Bibbity and Abu Moo Bagfatti.

Federal agents found $237,000 in one-dollar bills in their room, along with 70 or so photos of President Trump, Eric Trump, Melania Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sofia Vergara.

The two men are presently sitting in a jail cell at the Manhattan Police Station, awaiting bail money from Kabul, Afghanistan.

One of the men said that, if America is the land of the free, then why had they been apprehended, just because they have $237,000 in one-dollar bills.

One of the FBI agents reminded him that they also found blueprints to Fort Knox, a box containing 48 hand grenades, and two sex toys that they’re still trying to figure out what the hell they exactly do.

When President Trump found out about the two Al-Qaeda members, he instructed the FBI to ship them back to Minneapolis on the next Greyhound bus.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

