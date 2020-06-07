Trump Finally Has His Wall—Around The White House

Oh boy! The guy is freaking out. Not only did his bone spurs sprout again when he sought refuge in the bunker Friday night, for an inspection, but now he has erected a wall around the White House.

And guess what? Mexico didn’t pay for it!

It’s a sort of nasty-looking metal cyclone fence kind of fence/wall that would look better around a huge free-range chicken yard than around the White House. However tacky as it may appear, it is clearly an example of Mr. Trump’s promise to Make America Great Again.

So Donald sleeps better now with the wall around La Casa Blanca, and he won’t have to scurry down three flights of steps in night clothes to take refuge in the basement bunker.

President Barack Obama never had to spend the night in the bunker. Obama wasn’t a chicken.

Someone heard Hillary Clinton say, “There’s a bunker in the White House?” And she lived in the White House for eight years. How did Trump find it after only three and a half years? Or did he find it even sooner? Like last year while he was being impeached?

It is rumored Mexico is sending a mariachi band to serenade Trump to sleep at night as well as to take their sombreros off in salute to Trump’s new wall.

Like his presidency, Trump’s White House wall is an eyesore, however, Joe Biden will tear down that wall when he moves into the White House.

Asta la vista!

